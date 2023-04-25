Weather forecast for 2023 LIV Golf Singapore

LIV Golf tees off from Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore this weekend as the teams head north following Talor Gooch’s win at LIV Golf Adelaide. The Singapore competition tees off on Friday, April 28 in a shotgun start format.

Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson are the odds leaders at DraftKings Sportsbook, set at +1100 to win. However, the field will be playing through some difficult conditions in Singapore, where high temperatures will mix with forecasted thunderstorms throughout the weekend. We can expect this to cause delays and affect play.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of LIV Golf Singapore starting Friday, April 28 and ending Sunday, April 30.

Friday, April 28

Hi 90°, Low 80°: Scattered thunderstorms, 55% precipitation, 7 MPH winds

Saturday, April 29

Hi 90°, Low 80°: Thunderstorms, 68% precipitation, 7 MPH winds

Sunday, April 30

Hi 91°, Low 79°: PM thunderstorms, 87% precipitation, 7 MPH winds