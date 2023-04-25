Is Kawhi Leonard playing for the Clippers on Tuesday vs. the Suns?

The Los Angeles Clippers will go into Tuesday’s Game 5 contest against the Phoenix Suns hoping to extend the series. The Clippers are down 3-1 after winning the first game, largely due to Kawhi Leonard being out for the last two contests. Here’s the latest on his status for Game 5.

Kawhi Leonard injury updates

Despite the team classifying Leonard’s knee injury as a day-to-day issue, the Clippers have ruled him out for Game 5. It’ll be the third game in a row he’ll miss. Making Leonard’s absence even more impactful is Paul George’s injury. George was ruled out for the series quickly after initially only being sidelined for the start of it, so the onus was on Leonard to carry this team. Now, he’s also down.

The Clippers have been able to hold their own without Leonard, but they lack that clutch offensive option Leonard provided. They also lack a bailout option when the shot clock is winding down, which was another Leonard speciality. Russell Westbrook and Norman Powell will be the top offensive options for LA. Terance Mann is also a solid fantasy option but Westbrook and Powell are the best choices.