Pick on the Total for Red Sox-Orioles on April 25

The Tampa Bay Rays have gotten the early headlines among the American League East teams for their hot start to the season, every team in the division entered Monday with a winning record and on Tuesday the Boston Red Sox hit the road to slug it out with the Baltimore Orioles.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles (-165, 9)

The Orioles give Kyle Bradish the start on the mound, who has a 4.60 ERA since getting called to the MLB level last season with 3.4 walks per nine innings, which rises to a 5.00 ERA with 1.7 home runs per nine innings allowed at home.

His counterpart in Corey Kluber has been a disaster since being acquired by the Red Sox, losing all four of his starts while posting an 8.50 ERA and allowing at least four runs in three of his four starts.

Since the 2022 All-Star Break, the Red Sox bullpen has not lent a lot of support to the starting pitching staff, ranking 28th in the league with a 5.12 ERA while the Orioles bullpen is 14th in ERA in this span.

Both lineups have also come out swinging this season with the Orioles entering Monday sixth in the league in runs per game while the Red Sox are fourth with 5.7 runs per game on the road.

In the Red Sox first 23 games of the season, the over hit in 16 of them and with the way both starting pitchers have both performed and are supported, that trend will continue on Tuesday.

The Play: Red Sox vs. Orioles Over 9