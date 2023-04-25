Avalanche D Cale Makar to have hearing for hit against Kraken F Jared McCann

Colorado Avalanche D Cale Makar will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Tuesday for his interference penalty on Seattle Kraken D Jared McCann in Game 4 on Monday night.

The call on the ice was a major penalty on Makar for the hit. McCann would go down and leave the game, unable to return. Jordan Eberle would go on to score the game-winner in overtime to give Seattle a 3-2 win and tie the series 2-2. The hit appears to be very late and McCann wasn’t ready since the play had been whistled dead.

Makar will likely get suspended for at least Game 5 of the series, which is Wednesday back in Colorado. Without Makar in that game, the Avalanche could struggle to maintain offensive zone time and get the puck up the ice. The Avs’ defense is deep with Bowen Byram and Devon Toews, plus Sam Girard. They’ve also got a lot of experience playing without Makar this season. Still, it’s not a great spot in a must-win contest in Game 5. Dropping that game and going back to Seattle with the Kraken in position to advance would be less than ideal for the defending champions.