Aaron Rodgers, Jets betting specials for 2023 season

Now that the Jets and Packers have finally come to an agreement on an Aaron Rodgers trade, we can start projecting how the Jets and Rodgers will do in the 2023 season. Over at DraftKings Sportsbook they’ve given us some team specials to check out:

A. Rodgers 4000+ Reg Season Passing Yds — +175

+ NY Jets to Make the Playoffs

A. Rodgers 31+ Reg Season Passing TDs — +300

+ NY Jets to Win AFC East

A. Lazard 9+ Reg Season Rec TDs — +2500

+ NY Jets to Win Super Bowl

These are some pretty lofty numbers and results for the Jets, even with Rodgers taking the wheel. But, the most-likely and worst odds are the Jets making the playoffs and Rodgers throwing for 4,000 yards. That appears very much in the range of expectations, even for those who think Rodgers isn’t going to make them a Super Bowl contender.

Rodgers did see a big decline in yardage last season, but it was also his first season without Davante Adams in the fold in a long time. With Allen Lazard being his No. 1 receiver for much of the season, his 3,695 yards make sense. He now gets Garrett Wilson as his No. 1 receiver and Lazard as his No. 2 or 3, depending on Corey Davis. They also added Mecole Hardman this offseason, but overall, the Jets receiving group isn’t exactly great.

I’d still be on him hitting 4k yards and the Jets squeaking into the playoffs. But, +175 isn’t exactly worth the risk in a much tougher division and conference.

After that, I would not want to bet on them beating out the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, while the Patriots will remain a tough out for the AFC East lead.

With +2500 odds, the payout would be great, but betting on Lazard securing nine touchdown passes and the Jets winning the Super Bowl is about as far out as you can get.