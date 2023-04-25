Reddit rumors help Will Levis’ first pick odds improve overnight

We are in the craziest part of draft season with just two days until the Panthers send in their first pick. The consensus over the last few weeks has been that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was locked into the first pick to Carolina. But overnight, we saw Kentucky quarterback Will Levis’ odds to be the first pick drop. Levis is now down to +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook, while Young remains the heavy favorite at -1600.

Other books have seen that number drop even further, as Levis was securely favored to be the fourth quarterback taken after Young, CJ Stroud, and Anthony Richardson. Why the sudden change? Well, we can’t be 100% sure, but the only “news” to drop has been a Reddit post that purports to have inside information that Levis told family members he would be the first pick.

NFL draft betting is the stone cold best. Stuff like this Reddit post from “SaleAgreeable2834” is swinging lines massively. What a world. pic.twitter.com/uhrA8D460A — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) April 25, 2023

The Reddit poster SaleAgreeable2834 has no history that would make anyone think this information is legitimate, but everyone wants to be in the know and also have an advantage to make money.