Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner enters transfer portal

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner announced on Tuesday that he has entered the transfer portal. The announcement comes just days after the conclusion of the Fighting Irish’s spring practice, where he competed with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman for the starting job. He still has multiple years of college eligibility left.

Buchner arrived to Notre Dame in 2021 as a four-star prospect out of La Jolla, CA. As a true freshman, he mostly served as a backup to veteran starter Jack Coan, but did appear in 10 games. In limited action, he completed 60% of his passes for 298 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. Buchner would begin the 2022 season as the starter, but after two subpar performances against Ohio State and Marshall, he’d be replaced by Drew Pyne for the rest of the regular season.

With Pyne hitting the portal at the end of the year, there was an opportunity for him to reclaim the starting job in the spring. However, the team brought Hartman in during the offseason and the transfer QB throroughtly outplayed Buchner during Notre Dame’s spring game this past Saturday. With that, the writing was on the wall that Buchner’s time in South Bend, IN, was over.

A possible landing spot for Buchner is Alabama, where former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is currently presiding as the Tide’s OC. He could always go back out west and link up with a number of Pac-12 programs like Arizona that recruited him out of high school.