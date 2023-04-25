Newest ‘The Flash’ trailer boasts time changing consequences, Supergirl, and Michael Keaton

If you had a chance to go back in time and change the most awful thing that happened to you – would you? In the second trailer for The Flash, Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) chooses to knock the universe off course to save his mother from dying. Taking cues from Geoff Johns and Andy Kubert’s 2011 Flashpoint, this decision makes everything go haywire and begets a new timeline where Zod (Michael Shannon) and his army never perished in the events of 2013’s Man of Steel.

Barry will need some help, and that comes as an alternative version of him from another timeline, the 1989 version of Batman (Michael Keaton) and Supergirl/Kara Zor-El (Sasha Calle). In the voiceovers we hear, Keaton and Ben Affleck’s version of Bruce Wayne talks about how they’ve lost their parents and shaped who they are. That’s a theme Barry will have to wrestle with as he fights to undergo the “thing” he changed.

Not everything is sad and heavy. We get Keaton saying the “let’s get nuts” quote from the 1989 iteration of Batman and some flying action toward the end. It remains to be seen how exactly this film will reset the overall DC Universe – given James Gunn and Peter Saffron have the reigns to that.

The Flash will run into theaters on June 16.