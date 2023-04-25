How to watch WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ via live stream and what to watch on April 25

WWE NXT returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL.

Tonight’s episode is the second annual Spring Breakin’ special and we’ll be in for an action packed show. Seven matches are set for tonight’s card, including both world titles being on the line. It should be noted that with the 2023 WWE Draft set to beginning this Friday on Smackdown, tonight’s episode could serve as the swan song for a handful of NXT mainstays.

How to watch WWE NXT Spring Breakin’

Date: Tuesday, April 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: WWE Performance Center, Orlando, FL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch for on WWE NXT Spring Breakin’

The main event of Spring Breakin’ will feature NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes defending his title against Grayson Waller. This will be Hayes’ first title defense since winning the title from Bron Breakker at Stand and Deliver earlier this month. Two weeks ago, Waller won a fatal four-way match to become the No. 1 contender and earn this title opportunity. We’ve seen these NXT pillars mix it up before, so we’ll see how tonight’s encounter plays out.

NXT Women’s Champion Indi Hartwell will put her title on the line in a triple threat when facing former champ Roxanne Perez and Tiffany Stratton. Since winning the title at Stand and Deliver, Hartwell has been labeled as a beatable champ and a number of women have stepped up to challenge her in recent weeks. Both Perez and Stratton have picked up big victories over the past few weeks and the champ decided to challenge herself by taking on both at the same time. We’ll see who will be standing tall with the belt by the end of the night.

Bron Breakker has developed a mean streak since losing the NXT title and he’s solidified this sudden heel turn by saying that he doesn’t need to please the NXT fans anymore. Specifically, he has made Chase U his first target and delivered a vicious spear to Andre Chase a few weeks ago. Tonight, Breakker will go one-on-one with Chase.

We’ll get a pair of interesting tag team matches on the show. First, Pretty Deadly will take on Tony D’Angelo and Stacks Lorenzo in a trunk match, where the objective is the throw your opponent into the trunk of a car and shut the door. This is a match that could serve as a write off for the loser with the WWE Draft approaching. We’ll also get a mixed tag match featuring Brooks Jensen and Kiana James taking on Josh Briggs and Fallon Henley. This group has splintered in recent weeks and that was solidified with Jensen going “corporate” and siding with his girlfriend James.

Also on the show, Cora Jade will go one-on-one with Lyra Valkyrie and we’ll see the debut of Oba Femi.