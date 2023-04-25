Who will the Nuggets play in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The Denver Nuggets were unable to complete a sweep of the Minnesota Timberwolves despite a late rally in Game 4, but got the job done in Game 5 at home to advance to the second round. The Timberwolves did provide a tough fight on the road but Nikola Jokic ultimately came through for the Nuggets late in the game and secured the victory. Here’s a look at who Denver will be facing in the second round in the 2023 postseason.

The Nuggets will face the winner of the Suns-Clippers series. The Suns do hold a 3-1 lead and can close out the Clippers Tuesday night but are currently in a close battle with LA in the third quarter. Denver would have homecourt advantage over either team in the second round.

This will the be the fourth time in five seasons the Nuggets have advanced to the second round. Denver will be hoping to get back to the conference finals for the first time since the 2020 Orlando bubble.