Trae Young drills deep triple to keep Hawks alive in first round vs. Celtics [VIDEO]

Atlanta will have a Game 6 at home.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Atlanta Hawks v Boston Celtics - Game Five
Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks dribbles against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter in game five of the Eastern Conference First Round Playoffs at TD Garden on April 25, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young had a rough regular season, but he bailed his team out at the right time. With the Hawks facing elimination at the hands of the Boston Celtics in Game 5, Young delivered a dagger triple to keep Atlanta’s season alive.

With Dejounte Murray out due to a suspension from an altercation with the referee late in Game 4, Young finished with 38 points and 13 assists in the contest. His efficiency was a bit off shooting 14-33 overall, but he connected on five triples on 13 attempts. The Hawks were down double digits for a good portion of the fourth quarter, but found a way to turn things on late. The Celtics did get the lead on Derrick White’s free throws, but lost Young at the crucial moment.

The teams will now play Game 6 in Atlanta Thursday. The Hawks will hope to even this series and force a Game 7, while the Celtics look to avoid coming back to TD Garden for a do-or-die game after holding a 3-1 lead.

