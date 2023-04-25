Trae Young drills deep triple to keep Hawks alive in first round vs. Celtics [VIDEO]

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young had a rough regular season, but he bailed his team out at the right time. With the Hawks facing elimination at the hands of the Boston Celtics in Game 5, Young delivered a dagger triple to keep Atlanta’s season alive.

With Dejounte Murray out due to a suspension from an altercation with the referee late in Game 4, Young finished with 38 points and 13 assists in the contest. His efficiency was a bit off shooting 14-33 overall, but he connected on five triples on 13 attempts. The Hawks were down double digits for a good portion of the fourth quarter, but found a way to turn things on late. The Celtics did get the lead on Derrick White’s free throws, but lost Young at the crucial moment.

The teams will now play Game 6 in Atlanta Thursday. The Hawks will hope to even this series and force a Game 7, while the Celtics look to avoid coming back to TD Garden for a do-or-die game after holding a 3-1 lead.