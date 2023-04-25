Who will the Suns play in the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

The Phoenix Suns slipped up in the first game against the Los Angeles in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs, but eventually found their groove and got some fortunate breaks en route to a 4-1 series win. Here’s a look at who the Suns will play in the second round of the playoffs.

Phoenix will meet the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets in the second round. The Nuggets also clinched a spot in the second round Tuesday, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 5 with a late surge from Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets have homecourt advantage in the series.

The Suns and Nuggets met four times during the regular season, although each matchup did not reflect the current status of both rosters. The Nuggets won both games before the Suns acquired Kevin Durant, and the Suns won both games with Durant when Denver was without its top three players. There’s no prior matchups to go off when predicting this series, which makes the battle that much more intriguing.