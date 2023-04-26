QB Hendon Hooker: NFL Draft scouting report

After starting his college career at Virginia Tech, Hendon Hooker transferred to Tennessee in 2021 where he quickly took over the starting job for the Volunteers. In 13 games that season, 11 starts, he threw for 2,945 yards, 31 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. He added another 616 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Last season, Hooker threw for 3,135 yards, 27 touchdowns and two picks. A dual threat, he picked up another five rushing touchdowns last year to go with 430 yards.

The biggest hurdle for Hooker entering the draft this year is how well he recovers from a torn ACL suffered last season after 11 starts.

Hendon Hooker: Scouting Report

The first thing with Hooker is the status of his torn ACL. While it’s going to have an impact on his draft stock, the good news is that reports out of the Combine were positive, suggesting that his recovery was on pace and that he would be ready to go when the 2023 NFL season started.

Beyond his injury, he’s an effective passer outside the pocket and capable of keeping plays alive with his feet. His arm looks the part of an NFL signal-caller, too, and he can push the ball downfield with ease while also delivering on-target throws in the short and intermediate range.

He’ll need to work on his ability as a pocket passer, especially when it comes to reading a defense and progressing through his throws. His mechanics and footwork will also need some coaching at the next level, by all accounts.

Hooker can make an immediate impact as a pro with his ability to create plays as a running threat. Of course, he’ll need to answer questions about his ability to stay healthy, something that can be exacerbated by his knack for running the ball.

Mock Draft landing spots

Hendon Hooker has been largely controversial with his landing spot. It is likely due to his injury recovery, but he has been as high as top 10 and as low as the third round. In a recent mock draft between ESPN’s Todd McShay and Mel Kiper Jr., the latter mocked Hooker 37th overall to the Seattle Seahawks. He added the following analysis:

“This is where I’d feel comfortable taking Hooker if I were running a draft room. Seattle was able to fill defensive holes with its top two picks, and now it can try for its quarterback of the future. Geno Smith’s contract shouldn’t prohibit the Seahawks from taking Hooker if they like him.”

The Athletic put forth one final mock draft before the 2023 NFL Draft gets underway on Thursday, April 29. Bo Wulf and Vic Tafur put forth a deal that saw the Las Vegas Raiders trade back into the first round, swapping picks with the Philadelphia Eagles. Here is the analysis they used for the trade and for the Raiders selecting Hooker with the pick.

“With only six picks in their holster and none in Rounds 4, 5 and 6, the Eagles are happy to move back a few spots and pick up an extra third-rounder. Had they been forced to pick here, Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs would have been atop their board. — Bo Wulf

The Raiders get their QB of the future thanks to a trade-up. We gave the Eagles pick Nos. 38 and 70 for a chance to get a QB who is 25 and coming off ACL surgery. It was a no-brainer, actually, thanks to Hooker’s accuracy, athletic ability and strong leadership traits, plus he gets a “redshirt” year to learn Josh McDaniels’ complex offense and watch Jimmy Garoppolo strut his stuff. The Raiders gave Garoppolo $33 million guaranteed, but they wanted to come out of this draft with a young QB. Mission accomplished. — Vic Tafur”

Fantasy football implications

Hooker’s only fantasy value in 2023 is going to be in dynasty leagues. He will likely be selected later in the first round of rookie drafts but without much expectation to contribute his rookie season. Not only is he coming off an injury, rookie quarterbacks just typically aren’t fantasy relevant. Still, the only fantasy football rosters that Hooker should appear on in 2023 are dynasty rosters.