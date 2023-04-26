QB Stetson Bennett: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett put together an incredible college football career and will look to prove himself at the NFL level. He will turn 26 during his rookie season in the NFL, so you won’t find many players as old as him being discussed in any year of the NFL Draft.

Bennett took over as Georgia’s starting quarterback and won consecutive national championships over the last couple of years. Bennett originally joined the Bulldogs as a walk-on before getting some playing time at Jones County Junior College and returning to Athens. With the Bulldogs, he completed 65% of passes for 8,429 yards with 66 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

QB Stetson Bennett: Scouting Report

Bennett developed into a real leader with Georgia during the championship runs with a swagger and confidence that is important at the next level. He showed strong anticipation skills in college and could be a dangerous rushing threat when plays broke down. It may be because he played for such a great college program, but Bennett should receive some credit for not taking many sacks at Georgia with his ability to move.

As for flaws, there’s not a ton of upside for a 25-year-old QB, and Bennett stands under 6 feet, which is something NFL teams may stay away from. Arm strength can also be a question mark on tough throws he needs to make in the pros. Bennett was arrested in late January for public intoxication, so it will be interesting to see whether that plays a factor in teams’ decisions.

Mock Draft landing spots

Bennett lands in the seventh round in several mock drafts — ESPN’s Matt Miller sends him to the Falcons, and CBS’ Ryan Palmer has him land with the Saints. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter sees the Patriots taking him in the sixth, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him go to the Ravens in the sixth.

Fantasy football implications

It would be quite a surprise to see Bennett see much playing time as a rookie and even if he does see the field for some reason, it’s unlikely he’s much of a fantasy football threat. His rushing ability is a reason to keep him on the radar, but it may take a few years for Bennett to make his mark in the pros if it ever happens at all.

Despite being a Heisman finalist and national championship winner, he is on the older side, and many believe that he has hit his ceiling. He is undersized, not hitting 6 feet or 200 pounds, which severely limits him at the next level. No matter where he ends up, he will not likely be taken into any sort of fantasy consideration next year.