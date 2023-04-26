QB Jaren Hall: NFL Draft scouting report

Former BYU Cougars quarterback Jaren Hall put together a long college football career with plenty of experience over the last couple of years as he looks to translate his skills to the next level. One of the older guys in this year’s NFL Draft class, Hall spent his two-year mission in California.

Hall received extensive playing time as the Cougars’ starter the last two seasons and over his college football career, he completed 65.2% of passes for 6,174 yards with 52 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

QB Jaren Hall: Scouting Report

Hall is an accurate passer with strong anticipation skills, which can cover up his weaknesses in velocity. He is good at avoiding sacks with his ability to move out of the pocket and finished with 300 rushing yards in each of the last two seasons, and that includes sack yardage at the college level.

Among Hall’s weaknesses are his age and height. He’ll be 25 years old on draft night and stands at just 6 feet tall. Hall doesn’t have a very strong arm, which will certainly limit his upside as an NFL quarterback, so his accuracy and anticipation need to be just about perfect if he wants to make it in the league.

Mock Draft landing spots

ESPN’s Matt Miller has Hall landing with the Texans as early as the third round after projecting them to pass on QBs in the first two rounds. On the other hand, CBS’ Ryan Palmer sees him going to the Raiders as late as the seventh round. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Hall headed to the Chiefs in the fourth round, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter sees him going to the Packers in the fifth.

Fantasy football implications

Hall probably won’t see the field much in his rookie season as a likely late-round pick, so it’s unlikely he has any fantasy football impact in Year 1. His arm strength limitations are an issue, and that will likely put a cap on his rookie season if he sees any playing time at all.

He will be a solid backup to have on any of these projected rosters, most of which do not currently have a reliable backup option. If a starter is injured, Hall could be an option to take over under center rather than, say, Chad Henne for the Chiefs. His ability to escape defenders and his comfort outside of the pocket are two plusses, but if he doesn’t improve his passing range, his fantasy ceiling would be fairly low.