WR Charlie Jones: NFL Draft scouting report

The 2023 NFL Draft is approaching, and Purdue wide receiver Charlie Jones will hope to have his name called at some point during the three-day event. While it won’t likely come until day three, Jones can still be a productive option for a team looking to add some depth at the wide receiver position.

Jones started his career at his collegiate career at Buffalo in 2017 and saw a decent amount of action before moving on to Iowa in 2019. His most productive season came in 2022 when he used his final year of eligibility at Purdue as a sixth-year senior. He caught 110 passes for 1361 yards and 12 touchdowns. The super senior averaged 12.4 catches for 104.7 yards per game.

Charlie Jones: Scouting Report

Jones is a solid receiving option but will have trouble beating tight press-man coverage at the next level because he lacks elite speed and suddenness to break away from defenders. Despite this, he could be rather effective against the zone because he is a savvy route runner who can find his way open when he needs to. He put up solid numbers at the combine running, a 4.43 40-yard dash and a 36.5-inch vertical.

Purdue’s offense of known for putting receivers in good positions to succeed because of how much they throw the ball. If Jones finds the right offense in the NFL, he can put up numbers similar to the ones he did at Iowa and Buffalo. He could see around 30 catches and maybe 30+ yards at the next level as a rookie. He will certainly need to make a name for himself on special teams, but luckily for him, he excelled as a punt returner and kick returner in college. That would be an extra bonus for him trying to make the roster.

Mock Draft landing spots

Jones is being projected as a Day 3 pick whit him going anywhere from the fourth to sixth rounds. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going No. 192 to the New England Patriots in the sixth.

Fantasy football implications

It will be a few years before Jones makes a name for himself in the NFL, but the Patriots would be a great fit for him. He has the Wes Welker/Julian Edelman play style and similar measurables as well. In dynasty leagues, Jones could be a good late-round pick as there are a few teams who could evolve him into an NFL starting receiver. The Bills are another team that he could fit well with as he could replace Cole Beasley and Isaiah McKenzie.