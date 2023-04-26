OT Dawand Jones: NFL Draft scouting report

Dawand Jones is one of two Ohio State offensive tackles that sit inside the top 10 at the position. He ended his senior season with the Buckeyes without allowing a single QB sack or hurry in 11 appearances. At 6-foot-8, 374 pounds, Jones is a towering figure who is more than capable of keeping his defensive assignment at arm’s length for four quarters.

Jones earned second-team all-Big Ten Conference (media) and third-team by the coaches in 2021. After playing nine games for the Buckeyes as a freshman in 2019, he eventually worked his way up to full veteran status as a true senior last season — capping off a collegiate career of 28 total games, including 14 starting assignments at right tackle.

Dawand Jones: Scouting Report

From the eye test, Jones’ size indicates that he’ll translate to the NFL just nicely. For franchises interested in improving their success in the run game, Jones has a history of dominance in that regard. His background as a basketball player has certainly helped his footwork and lateral movement on the gridiron, which has proved to be an ongoing blemish from linemen that have come in with similar stature in previous drafts. Remember, he played a huge part in protecting C.J. Stroud last season, so it’s likely that pass protection has become routine.

No question, Jones is one of the best bruisers in the current O-line class, but his limited athleticism could raise a red flag once he meets faster and more experienced opponents defensively. He’ll need to come in and prove that he can be consistent at the NFL level.

Mock Draft landing spots

Jones is expected to go towards the end of the first round, but there are varying opinions amongst draft experts. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him being taken toward the end of the second round by the Chicago Bears at No. 61. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him falling to the Indianapolis Colts in the third round at No. 79.