DE Byron Young: NFL Draft scouting report

After playing in 53 collegiate games with 1,470 snaps for the Alabama Crimson Tide, DE Byron Jones is ready to play football at the next level. The Senior Bowl attendee had a strong showing at the NFL Combine, and now its time to see where he lands in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Young was an absolute force at Alabama. He took the field immediately as a freshman in 2019, arriving as a four-star recruit. Fast forward to his senior season in 2022, and Young earned second team All-American honors by the AFCA as well as first team All-SEC accolades.

DE Byron Young: Scouting Report

Scouts raved over Young’s motor as well as his size and natural ability to get leverage against offensive linemen. He doesn’t seem to have the necessary quickness to line up as a DE in the NFL, so teams could use him as an interior defensive lineman instead.

While he can be a force against the run, it remains to be seen what impact he can make on passing downs. Young was a physical bully when rushing the passer in college, but it remains to be seen if he can get away with that in the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Young is listed as the 87th-best prospect in this year’s class by Mock Draft Database, placing him as a projected mid-round pick.

In CBS Sports’ mock draft, the Patriots select Young in the fourth round while The Athletic’s mock has the San Francisco 49ers selecting the pass-rusher with the first of their trio of third-round picks.