OT Paris Johnson Jr.: NFL Draft scouting report

Paris Johnson Jr. entered Ohio State as the top offensive tackle prospect in his recruiting class. Johnson, however, started his career as a Buckeye on the inside. He played right guard, rotating in as a starter for the second half of the 2020 season, and started 13 games at the position in 2021, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors.

Johnson finally moved to left tackle for the 2022 season and the accolades came in quickly. He was a first-team All-Big Ten performer and a Consensus All-American. The Cincinnati native has shown versatility and a team-first attitude during his time at Ohio State. He is going to project as a left tackle in the NFL, but his time on the inside gives Johnson more scheme options than other tackles.

Paris Johnson Jr.: Scouting Report

Johnson hits all the marks with his measurables. He’s 6-foot-6, 315 pounds with arms over 36 inches long. He is still developing as a left tackle but has great athleticism and a willingness to take on any assignment as a blocker. PFF raves about Johnson’s ability to dominate in a “gap scheme” where he can take down an initial blocker and quickly jump to the second level. The website graded him at an 83.3 last season and rates him as the second-best offensive tackle prospect in the Draft. Johnson allowed just 10 pressures last season with the Buckeyes.

Mock Draft landing spots

Johnson is projected to be a mid-first-round pick and one of the first tackle prospects to be taken off the board. NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks has him going No. 11 to the Tennessee Titans while ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going No. 14 to the New England Patriots.