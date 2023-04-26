OT Peter Skoronski: NFL Draft scouting report

Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski promises to be one of the first offensive linemen taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. The 21-year-old came into Northwestern with a ton of fanfare as one of the top-rated recruits in the school’s history. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound product of Park Ridge, Illinois proved to be as good as advertised. Skoronski was a second-team All-Big Ten perfomer as a true freshman in 2020 and two-time first-team All-Big Ten in 2021 and 2022.

He won the Rimington-Pace Award in 2022 for the top Offensive Lineman in the nation and was named a unanimous All-American.

Peter Skoronski: Scouting Report

The scouting reports on Skoronski are glowing. His 93.0 pass blocking grade by Pro Football Focus was the best in the country. The website went to say that Skoronski improved his grades across the board from his true freshman season forward and he’s the most NFL ready offensive lineman in the draft.

Skoronski is ready to be a left tackle and showed that he can handle elite competition when he graded out at 79.0 in pass blocking against Ohio State when he was on an island against some of the nation’s best edge rushers. He is a superior athlete for his size and has nearly flawless technique. Skoronski just feels like a player on another level and with an All-Pro ceiling. .

Mock Draft landing spots

Skoronski is projected to be a mid-first round pick and there’s a chance that he could be the first tackle taken off the board. NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks has him going No. 9 to the Chicago Bears while ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going No. 19 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.