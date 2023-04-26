OT Anton Harrison: NFL Draft scouting report

Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison is looking to be the school’s next first-round pick ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Harrison played a significant part in the Sooners’ success last season, starting in 12 games at left tackle as a junior. His size at his position has quickly garnered the interest of many draft scouts, to go along with the fact that he’s one of the youngest prospects entering the league.

Harrison was named to the 2022 All-Big 12 First Team by the league’s coaches and AP, and named to the Outland Trophy Watchlist.

Anton Harrison: Scouting Report

The modern NFL offense has a major need for skilled linemen. At 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Harrison presents a fitting stature for an NFL tackle. He has quick footwork and athleticism to neutralize edge rushers while holding up either side of the line with his pass blocking.

While his run blocking may have room for improvement, the 21-year-old has a knack for using his strength and athleticism to protect the quarterback. He allowed just four total knockdowns (hits and sacks) over the last two seasons, so he may be a target for an NFL team with a star QB that desperately needs protection.

Mock Draft landing spots

Harrison is projected to be an early second-round pick with the possibility of sneaking into the end of the first round. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Pittsburgh Steelers taking him at the top of round two at No. 32. ESPN’s Matt Miller has the Arizona Cardinals taking him at No. 34.