OT Broderick Jones: NFL Draft scouting report

As the top high school offensive lineman in the class of 2020, Broderick Jones had no shortage of college offers, with his first offer coming from Alabama when he was a freshman in high school. But instead of heading to play for Nick Saban, the Lithonia, Georiga native decided to stay home and play for his hometown Georgia Bulldogs, where he’s helped hold the line for two National Championship teams.

After spending the first 11 games of the 2021 season as a reserve left tackle, Jones was thrust into the Bulldogs' starting lineup for the last four games of the season to help Georgia win a National Championship. He started all 15 games for Georgia last season.

Broderick Jones: Scouting Report

At 6-foot-5, 311 pounds, Jones has the body of an NFL offensive lineman, which should help him as he develops. While Jones is incredibly athletic (he led his high school basketball team to a Final Four during his junior year), he has just 19 college starts under his belt and is still developing as an offensive lineman. The Draft Network raves about Jones’ ability to lean into his physicality and stonewall rushers, as well as his spatial awareness to recognize where the rest of his fellow linemen are. That said, they also mention that Jones’ technique isn’t incredibly polished and that his hand carriage is typically low and “claps,” exposing his chest to defenders.

Mock Draft landing spots

Jones is projected to be a mid-first-round pick and one of the first tackle prospects taken off the board. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going No. 14 New England Patriots. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Matt Miller has the New York Jets using the No. 15 pick they acquired from the Packers in the Aaron Rodgers trade to select Jones.