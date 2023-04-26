OG Emil Ekiyor Jr.: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Alabama guard Emil Ekiyor Jr. has been a constant for the Crimson Tide’s offense over the past three seasons. Ekiyor had 40 starts to his name at Alabama and consistently graded out well in the pass game and the run game. He also played extensively as a true freshman and earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2022.

Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama: Scouting Report

One thing that Ekiyor has been known for is his physical play and the fact that he often lands the first blow in a line battle. His experience and time as a starter at a top problem like Alabama is going to also work in his favor. Ekiyor graded out at 73.3 this season by Pro Football Focus and he was much better in the first half of the season than the second.

Size might be an issue for Ekiyor. He measured out at 6-foot-2 1⁄ 2 and 314 pounds with shorter than average arm length of 33 7/8. There’s no doubt Ekiyor will likely only be a guard at the pro level. He has only taken snaps at right guard, but could move to the left side if necessary. His technique, especially in pass protection, has failed him at times in the past.

Mock Draft landing spots

Ekiyor is being projected as a Day 3 selection in the draft. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going in the fourth round to the Indianapolis Colts at No. 106. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going in the sixth round to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 199.