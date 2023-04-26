C Olusegun Oluwatimi: NFL Draft scouting report

Olusegun Oluwatimi was a four-year starter in college, so he’s an experienced center that could lend a hand to any franchise seeking help in the interior line.

Oluwatimi started his college career while playing three seasons for the Virginia Cavaliers. Then, he transferred to the Michigan Wolverines ahead of the 2022 season, where he went on to win the Outland Trophy and Rimington Trophy in his senior year.

C Olusegun Oluwatimi: Scouting Report

Oluwatimi is strong, smart, and experienced. He’s an anchor in pass protection, allowing no sacks in the 2022 season with Michigan.

The knock on Oluwatimi is that he doesn’t have great movement for teams that like to incorporate pull blocks with their interior linemen. However, he would be a great fit on a squad that leans more toward a power-running attack while serving as a consistent wall in the passing game.

Mock Draft landing spots

Oluwatimi will be a later-round pick if he gets selected, and may end up as an undrafted free agent after the weekend. CBS’ Ryan Palmer sees the Texans selecting him in the fifth. round, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has the Texans holding off until the seventh to take him, and NFL.com’s Chad Reuter sees the Steelers using a seventh-round compensatory pick to take him.