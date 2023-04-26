C Luke Wypler: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Ohio State starting center Luke Wypler is among the youngest players in the draft. After redshirting his first year with the Buckeyes, Wypler started the final two years at center. He was third-team All-Big Ten in 2022 and honorable mention All-Big Ten in 2021.

Listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Wypler is going to have to answer questions about his size and interested teams will have to project how much strength he will be able to add before his body maxes out.

Luke Wypler: Scouting Report

It’s not a particularly strong interior offensive line draft class and that could have helped influence Wypler’s decision to declare after his redshirt sophomore season. He has excelled as both a run blocker and in pass protection with strong grades nby Pro Football Focus in both areas. The site goes on to explain Wypler’s blocking success comes less from his size and more from his ability to win with leverage and good hand fighting.

Wypler’s size and strength will be a question mark, but he’s barely 21 and physically there might be room for improvements that wouldn’t be as likely with players that have been in college for 5 or 6 years.

Mock Draft landing spots

Wypler is expected to be either a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick in the draft. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him being selected by the Chicago Bears at the top of the third round at No. 64. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going in the fourth to the New York Jets at No. 112.