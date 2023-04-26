OG O’Cyrus Torrence: NFL Draft scouting report

It appears likely that Florida Gators offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence will be the first interior offensive lineman taken in the 2023 NFL Draft and could be the only guard taken in the first round. Torrence, 23, started his college career at Louisiana under then-head coach Billy Napier. He was a second-team All-Sun Belt performer in 2020 and first-team All-Sun Belt in 2021.

When Napier left Louisiana to take the head coaching job at Florida, Torrence was arguably his biggest recruit. The 6-foot-5, 346-pound guard proved he could not only play in the SEC, but he could dominate. Torrence was a first-team All-SEC performer in 2022 and was named as a Consensus All-American at the end of the season.

O’Cyrus Torrence: Scouting Report

Pro Football Focus listed Torrence as the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the draft class. The site gave him an overall grade of 88 and a run blocking grade over 90, which was the best among Power 5 players at his position.

Over Torrence’s 48 starts in college football, his PFF grade has improved from 72.8 (freshman) to 74.2 (sophomore) to 88.2 (junior) and 88.3 (senior). He is a dominating run blocker, but as in pass protection Torrence only gave up eight pressures all season against some high-quality pass rushers.

Mock Draft landing spots

Draft analysts expect Torrence to go somewhere in the mid-late first round. The NFL Mock Draft Database have him going No. 27 to the Buffalo Bills, but opinions have varied. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going No. 12 to the Tennessee Titans while ESPN’s Matt Miller has him falling to round two to the Miami Dolphins at No. 51.