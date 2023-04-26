ILB Noah Sewell: NFL Draft scouting report

Inside linebacker Noah Sewell was a 5-star recruit (per 247Sports) coming out of high school. After playing three seasons with the Oregon Ducks, he has decided to enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sewell earned plenty of accolades during his time at Oregon. This includes 2020 Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year, All Pac-12 honors in 2021 and 2022 while being named a Butkus Award semifinalist (awarded to the nation’s top linebacker) in 2022.

ILB Noah Sewell: Scouting Report

Sewell is a big, throwback type of inside linebacker while stepping in at 6-2 and 250 pounds. He’s a run-stopper with enough speed and acceleration to pursue outside runs. Simply put, he’s a playmaker around the line of scrimmage with strong blitzing instincts to go along with his run-stopping prowess.

However, Sewell could be a liability in pass coverage. He’s a good athlete, but there’s worry that he will be beaten in coverage when matched up against quality receivers, tight ends, and running backs. For that reason, the Oregon product is more of a situational run-stopping linebacker that could be subbed out on third downs.

Mock Draft landing spots

Sewell is projected as a mid-round pick on Mock Draft Database. However, he’s the consensus 48th-best player on their big board, which would make him a mid-second-rounder.

In CBS Sports’ mock draft, Sewell lands with the Buccaneers in the sixth round while The Athletic’s mock has him going to the Los Angeles Rams in the fifth round.