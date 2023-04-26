OT Cody Mauch: NFL Draft scouting report

A viral sensation due to his toothless smile and long hair, Cody Mauch is much more than that, however, as the North Dakota State product has the size and mentality that any team should want in an offensive lineman.

After setting the Hankinson, North Dakota school record in career touchdowns and sacks, Mauch committed to North Dakota State as a tight end before moving to the offensive line during his sophomore season in 2019. He became a full-time starter on the offensive line during the school spring football season in 2021 and started 15 games at left tackle when the team won the FCS National Championship. He started all 15 games last season and was voted a first-team All-American before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Cody Mauch: Scouting Report

Mauch put together a strong performance at his pro day, highlighted by a 7.12 3-cone. A tough player who has the size needed to be on the line, as he gained 80 pounds over his college career while not losing the speed and agility he had as a tight end. He gave up only two sacks on 836 pass-blocking plays in his college career, and excels against speed rushers. That said, Mauch has smaller hands (9 3/4 inches) and arms (32 3/8 inches) for someone of his height (302 pounds), which can sometimes lead to him struggling against pure power rushers. Some drat experts have also wondered about Mauch’s size, and if he fits in more as a guard than a tackle in the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Some draft experts are projecting Mauch to sneak into the back end of the first round while others have him going in round two. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going No. 27 to the Seattle Seahawks while ESPN’s Matt Miller has the New York Giants taking him in the second round at No. 57.