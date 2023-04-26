OT Matthew Bergeron: NFL Draft scouting report

Matthew Bergeron wasted no time making history at Syracuse, as the Quebec native started five games at right tackle as a true freshman in 2019, becoming the first freshman to start at offensive tackle in 20 years.

After flipping between right tackle and left tackle during his sophomore year in 2020, Bergeron started 12 games at left tackle in 2021 and was named Honorable Mention All-ACC. Last year he was named Second Team All-ACC, and a two-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Metthew Bergeron: Scouting Report

Bergeron excels in the run game as evidenced by him helping running back Sean Tucker rush for a 1,000-yard season in 2021 and ‘22. Pro Football Focus graded him as the third-highest offensive tackle in the ACC in 2022. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein writes that Bergeron could be best playing inside at guard, saying he’s “evenly proportioned and wears his weight well on a compact frame. He’s a dynamic run blocker, able to excel in all three phases and is just as capable of climbing and tagging second-level linebackers as he is at opening run lanes at the point of attack with leg drive.”

Zierlein also writes that Bergeron’s biggest weakness is in his pass protection, as he’s inconsistent in both his hands and footwork, which can lead to rushers getting an advantage over him.

Mock Draft landing spots

Draft analysts are projecting Bergeron to be a Day 2 selection. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going to the Chicago Bears in the second round at No. 53. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going in the third at No. 69 to the Los Angeles Rams.