OT Jaelyn Duncan: NFL Draft scouting report

Maryland offensive tackle Jaelyn Duncan has been hovering around first-round pick territory in the 2023 NFL Draft, but does his skill set spark enough consideration to be selected as such? A four-year starter at left tackle for the Terrapins, Duncan provided a balanced level of smarts and strength as a run/pass blocker. He stands with versatile size to potentially play multiple positions on a team’s O-line next season and has the athleticism to recover quickly on missed blocks.

Duncan appeared in the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 and has been named 3x Honorable Mention, All-Big Ten.

Jaelyn Duncan: Scouting Report

One of the quickest lateral movers in the 2023 draft class, Duncan should initially be embraced once he reports for camp. He’s 6-foot-6, 320 pounds, so he definitely fits the bill as an NFL tackle. He’s quite savvy as a run blocker and getting out in the open space to extend run plays. Where he could definitely show improvement, however, is with his pass protection. The 22-year-old allowed 11 sacks in the last two seasons at Maryland, so there’s definitely a concern with his ability to sustain blitz packages.

Mock Draft landing spots

Duncan is being projected as a third-round pick in the eyes of draft analysts. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him being taken by the Miami Dolphins at No. 84 while ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going to the Washington Commanders at No. 97.