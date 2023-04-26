WR Dontay Demus Jr.: NFL Draft scouting report

While Dontay Demus Jr. isn’t one of the top wideout prospects in this year’s draft, the University of Maryland product has the size and speed to make some waves on an NFL roster, whether that be through the passing game or special teams.

After recording 278 yards in 12 games as a true freshman, Demus was a Big Ten honorable mention in 2019 (625 yards, six touchdowns) and 2020 (365 yards, four touchdowns). He was also an honorable mention in 2021, as he tallied 507 yards receiving in five games before sustaining a season-ending right knee injury. He started 12 games last year as a senior.

Dontay Demus Jr.: Scouting Report

At 6-foot-3 with 34 1/4 inch arms and 9 3/4 inch hands, Demus has the size of an NFL wideout and is able to generate speed due to his long strides. Demus also has some of the best jump-ball tools of any wideout in the draft and can be dangerous with the ball in his hand. There’s some concern that the season-ending injury in 2021 might have robbed him of some of his burst, as he doesn’t have the explosive quickness needed to beat a defender off the line. He also experienced struggles against press coverage in college.

Mock Draft landing spots

A recent seven-round mock draft from Jordan Reid at ESPN had Demus going undrafted, which kind of encapsulates Demus’ profile. He has all the tools needed to be selected in the draft, but it’s just a matter of if a team is willing to take the chance on him being fully recovered from his injury. While it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Demus go on Day Two of the draft, it also wouldn’t be a surprise if he went undrafted.

Fantasy football implications

Demus is a wild card in this draft as nobody really knows where he’ll go. For fantasy football, I think his rookie year will not be a big one. Demus has the ability to be a star in the NFL, but the knee injury set him back and I think he is still recovering. Before the injury a year and a half ago, there were projections of him being a first-round pick. After a year with NFL staff and getting used to the physicality, I think we could see Demus make a name for himself. In his rookie year, I wouldn't see him doing much in fantasy, however.