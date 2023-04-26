TE Davis Allen: NFL Draft scouting report

The Clemson Tigers have been a pipeline for incoming talent over the last few years, and tight end Davis Allen will look to be the next to hear their name called when the 2023 NFL Draft takes place in Kansas City. After four seasons with the Tigers, the senior tight end will look to play an impactful role for one of the 32 NFL franchises.

In four seasons with the Tigers Allen appeared in 42 games while logging 88 receptions for 951 yards with 12 touchdowns, with an average of 10.8 yards per reception. After appearing in five games off the bench as a true freshman, Allen started 11-plus games each season for Clemson while logging his best career year in 2022. The senior earned third-team All-ACC accolades after grabbing 39 passes for 443 yards and five touchdowns.

Davis Allen: Scouting Report

At 6’6” and 245 lbs with a 32 1/4” wingspan, Davis’ athleticism doesn’t immediately jump off the page, but that doesn’t mean he can’t play an impactful role for an NFL team. The senior recorded a 4.84 40-yard dash and a 38.5” vertical jump, which is evidence of his knack for making a play for the ball in the air. Having a talent that’s capable of contesting for the ball will always prove valuable for a team, especially in the red zone.

While the tangibles may not stack up against the likes of the other tight ends in this deep class, Allen can find success in the NFL so long as he improves his route running. He can find himself on the field as a solid base blocker, but with a better technique inside the route, it should help him in his long-term trajectory.

NFL.com granted him a 6.19 prospect grade, which translates to good backup potential with the opportunity to develop as a starter. His Next Gen stats score of 61 is categorized as average, with Harrison Bryant pegged as a comparison according to analyst Lance Zierlein.

Mock Draft landing spots

Draft experts are projecting Allen to be a mid-round selection. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going in the fourth round at No. 109 to the Las Vegas Raiders. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter also has him going in the fourth at No. 133 to the Chicago Bears.

Fantasy football implications

Given that he’s projected to be a backup at best in his first year in the NFL, it’s safe to say that Allen won’t be on the radar for fantasy managers this season. If the Clemson product can develop into a potential starter over the course of year one, perhaps he’ll be a candidate to be taken off waivers down the stretch.