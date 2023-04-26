TE Josh Whyle: NFL Draft scouting report

Cincinnati Bearcats tight end Josh Whyle scored 15 touchdowns over his college career as he looks to translate his skills into a productive NFL career.

Whyle was incredibly consistent statistically at Cincinnati over his final three seasons. He caught between 26 and 32 passes all three years with yardage totals between 326 and 353. Whyle caught six touchdown passes in 2020 and 2021 with three more scores in 2022.

Josh Whyle: Scouting Report

Whyle is a big target at 6-foot-6 and 248 pounds with the athleticism to compete in the NFL. With that combination, he could have a big impact in the red zone because Whyle is a mismatch creator with how big he is to go along with his leaping ability to high point the football.

Whyle could become a better blocker in the pros, and running crisper routes is an area that can be fixed with an NFL coaching staff.

Mock Draft landing spots

Whyle is being projected by draft experts as a mid-round selection. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going in the fourth round at No. 129 to the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going in the fifth round to New Orleans at No. 165.

Fantasy football implications

It’s likely you’ll go through Whyle’s rookie season without hearing much from him, but that doesn’t mean he shouldn’t be on your radar. The combination of size and athleticism is what sets him apart and in a position that relies heavily on touchdowns, Whyle could become a solid contributor at the NFL level. Wait to see him prove it first.