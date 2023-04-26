TE Tucker Kraft: NFL Draft scouting report

South Dakota State Jackrabbits tight end Tucker Kraft will look to make the transition from FCS to the NFL like plenty have done before him. He put together a productive college football career, though his final season was impacted by injury.

Kraft’s breakout season came in 2021 when he caught 65 passes for 773 yards with six touchdowns. His final year included an ankle injury he suffered in the first game of the season before returning to be a part of the national championship team. On the season, he caught 27 passes for 348 yards with three touchdowns.

Tucker Kraft: Scouting Report

Kraft has good size for the position at 6-foot-5 and 254 pounds with skills that translate well to the next level. He proved to be a strong pass catcher and is a quality blocker. Kraft also declined NIL opportunities to move up to the FBS level and fought to get back on the field when he could’ve shut down his final college season after the injury to get ready for the pros, so that should get noticed by NFL franchises.

If he needs to work on anything, Kraft could improve as an in-line blocker, which comes through more pro football experience. Other tight ends in this class are a bit ahead in speed, but running crisp routes could minimize that significantly.

Mock Draft landing spots

Kraft is being projected as a Day 2 selection in this year’s draft. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going No. 55 to the Detroit Lions in the second round while ESPN’s Matt Miller has the Lions taking him at No. 81 in the third round. The idea here is him gradually filling the void left behind by TJ Hockenson.

Fantasy football implications

It wouldn’t be stunning to see Kraft get on the field early and challenge for a starting tight end position wherever he lands. As for fantasy football production? We’ll see, but the position can become dependent on scoring touchdowns, and that’s an area Kraft could find success. He’s not worth an add right away but definitely worth being on your radar.