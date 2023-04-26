WR Jonathan Mingo: NFL Draft scouting report

Ole Miss wide receiver Jonathan Mingo doesn’t get into the conversation about the 2023 NFL Draft’s top receivers much, but he’s the kind of player who could end up being one of the more valuable picks on the second day of the draft over the course of his pro career.

Despite a broken foot in 2021, Mingo bounced back in 2022 with 48 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games. It was a productive end to his college career, though his stats over the course of his time at Ole Miss don’t jump off the page the way they do for some other prospects.

Still, we’ve seen a number of great receiving coming out of Ole Miss lately, including DK Metcalf, AJ Brown and Elijah Moore. Mingo could easily be the next one from his school to find success in the pros.

Jonathan Mingo: Scouting Report

Mingo’s a physical player. At 6’ 2”, 220 pounds, he’s got a muscular build that can dominate opponents, and he’s got a knack for running over susceptible defensive backs. It also makes him a decent blocker, even though that’s not ever going to be something he’s known for at the next level.

A smooth route runner who focuses well, he uses his size to beat his man at the line and get into a route without much disruption. His footwork stands out too, helping him to get open and be exactly where his quarterback needs him to be. Though he lacks the high gear to consistently take the top off a defense, he builds speed as he goes, which still gives him some ability on deeper routes. But it’s his catch-and-run ability that might be his best asset in the pros, and he can pick up extra yardage once the ball’s in his hands.

He’s had a limited route tree so far, and there are some who say that he’d best fit in the slot when he gets to the NFL. Mingo has struggled with concentration drops in the past too.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mingo is projected to be a possible second-round selection in the draft. ESPN’s Todd McShay has him going No. 44 to the Atlanta Falcons while NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going No. 45 to the Green Bay Packers.

Fantasy football implications

His injury has hurt his draft stock and we haven't seen as much hype around him as we should. He’s a similar play type to Michael Thomas, but faster. If drafted into the right situation, Mingo could have a great first year in the NFL. He racked up a ton of YAC when healthy. I could see him being a WR2 if drafted to a team who lacks at the position. Fantasy football players should try and get him in later rounds if they can.