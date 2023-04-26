TE Luke Schoonmaker: NFL Draft scouting report

TE Luke Schoonmaker of the Michigan Wolverines has a year of eligibility remaining, but he chose to enter the NFL Draft instead. That appears to be a good decision, as the 6’5” tight end has been rising up draft boards with strong showings in his pro day and combine workout.

In 2022, Schoonmaker caught 35 passes for 418 yards and three touchdowns. His best game of the season came early in the year against Maryland, where Schoonmaker came through with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown. Altogether, the tight end finished his collegiate career with 54 catches for 637 yards and seven touchdowns.

TE Luke Schoonmaker: Scouting Report

Schoonmaker is big, strong, and athletic. He’s 6’5” and 250 pounds but still turned in an admirable 4.63 second time in the 40-yard dash to go with 4.27 in the short shuttle.

Schoonmaker was considered an extension of the offensive line as a vital contributor to Michigan’s power-running offense. However, he didn’t see many targets in the passing game. Schoonmaker is a big target with decent hands, but he’s hardly a game-breaking vertical threat that can create separation while running routes.

Mock Draft landing spots

CBS’ Ryan Palmer has the Cleveland Browns taking Schoonmaker in the fourth round, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler sees the Buffalo Bills grabbing him in the third, and NFL.com has him falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third.

Fantasy football implications

As a potential mid-round pick who is considered more of a blocking tight end, it’s hard to imagine Schoonmaker making much of a dent in fantasy football no matter where he lands as a rookie. He is someone you will definitely be able to find on the waiver wire in the event that he does start producing.