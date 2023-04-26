TE Cameron Latu: NFL Draft scouting report

Cameron Latu is a versatile tight end for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Latu served as Alabama’s starting tight end in 2021 and 2022. He combined for 56 receptions, 787 yards and 12 touchdowns over that span — which consisted of 23 total games. Among Latu’s college highlights, he went for a career-high 102 receiving yards in the CFP National Championship loss to the Georgia Bulldogs. He also caught a touchdown in the 2022 Sugar Bowl win over the Kansas State Wildcats.

TE Cameron Latu: Scouting Report

While Latu was productive as a receiver in college, that’s not the full extent of his skills. He’s a very good run-blocking tight end with great instincts for the position. However, Latu is not the type of tight end to showcase his speed as a vertical threat. He’s more of a classic check-down option that will settle in the middle of the field. Because of that, he may not fit the bill with teams looking for faster and more athletic playmakers at the position.

Mock Draft landing spots

CBS sees Latu landing with the Rams in the fifth round, The Athletic has the 49ers taking him in the fifth, and NFL.com sees the Rams waiting until the sixth to grab him.

Fantasy football implications

It’s hard to predict how Latu’s talent will translate to the NFL. He’s not a big red-zone threat, and he’s not a fast vertical option either. Latu will likely be drafted as a depth piece that mixes into different, multiple tight end formations. Because of that, it’s difficult to rely on him for consistent fantasy production.

He would be playing with Tyler Higbee on the Rams and would be behind George Kittle on the 49ers’ depth chart. We wouldn’t expect to see a ton of production out of Latu in his rookie year, and he likely will not be a good fantasy option wherever he lands.