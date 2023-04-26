WR Jacob Copeland: NFL Draft scouting report

Wide receiver Jacob Copeland has been a name on NFL charts since his first year at Florida where there was some big expectations for him. Copeland had a decent final college season and hopes to hear his name called during the 2023 NFL Draft.

Copeland spent his first four college years at Florida and didn't put up the expected numbers. Through mostly three years of playing, he had 85 receptions for 1,350 yards and nine touchdowns. After entering the transfer portal, Copeland chose Maryland and was fine there. He had 26 receptions for 376 yards and two touchdowns. He never eclipsed 700+ yards in his college career which is surprising for a wide receiver of his caliber.

Jacob Copeland: Scouting Report

Copeland is a strong receiver who is not afraid of contact. He takes it on and looks to push through defenders. You won’t find many receivers like that nowadays. He is also great in press coverage as his strength takes him a long way. He is a good blocker as well which is something that scouts will praise him for and could get him drafted higher than other receivers who could be more skilled.

He's not the fastest receiver but has some quickness. He doesn't have a ton of yards after the catch as he isn't a wide receiver who can outrun the defensive backs. His toughness will be challenged in the NFL as these defensive backs are stronger than at the college level and it won't be as easy to break tackles. He’s a quiet receiver, so it’s hard to tell where he is at during times in terms of effort. He will also have to improve on his deep-ball playmaking

Mock Draft landing spots

Copeland does not show up on most draft radars and is expected to go undrafted. That, of course, will make him an undrafted free-agent prospect for several franchises.

Fantasy football implications

Copeland will most likely have to fight to simply land on a 53-man roster in training camp this summer. If he does, one would imagine he wouldn’t garner much playing time on offense to start the regular season. Fantasy managers can definitely take a wait-and-see approach with him and move accordingly should he turn into a potential sleeper.