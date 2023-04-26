WR A.T. Perry: NFL Draft scouting report

A.T. Perry had a successful college career at Wake Forest, culminating in leading the team in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns in 2022 before declaring for the NFL Draft.

Perry played four years at Wake Forest but didn’t become a regular contributor until the 2021 season when he caught 71 passes for 1,293 yards and 15 touchdowns. He followed that season up with another impressive campaign in 2022 with 81 catches for 1,096 yards and 11 touchdowns in 13 games as he led the team offensively in the air.

He was named to the All-ACC First Team in both 2021 and 2022, while taking home ACC Receiver of the Week honors in October 2021 and September 2022.

A.T. Perry: Scouting Report

Perry can be viewed as a potential red zone threat in the NFL after he amassed 28 touchdowns at Wake Forest, with 26 of those coming in his final two seasons. Standing at 6’3” and 198 lbs, he’s got the size and buildup speed to stretch the defense and make some great plays down the field. He’s a versatile receiver and can essentially line up anywhere, whether it’s on the outside or in the slot.

Mock Draft landing spots

Perry is being projected by most draft experts as a third-round pick. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has him going No. 71 to the New Orleans Saints.

Fantasy football implications

Perry is one of the most underrated wide receivers in this draft. He has great size and moves well for the size. I would keep an eye out for him in fantasy football this season because he could have a big impact wherever he is drafted. If he goes somewhere that doesn't have a strong receiver core, he will be a day-one starter. In college, he found the end zone a ton and I would expect that to continue in the NFL. This is a name to watch for over the next few years.