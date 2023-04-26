TE Luke Musgrave: NFL Draft scouting report

Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave didn’t put up huge numbers in college, but he has all the traits that scouts are looking for in a professional tight end.

After recording 22 catches for 304 yards and one touchdown in 2021, Musgrave was poised to build on that in 2022. The 6’6” tight end posted 11 receptions for 169 yards and a score across the first two games of the season, but a knee injury left him sidelined for the remainder of the year. Musgrave was given clearance to participate in the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, where he impressed with a rare combination of size and speed.

TE Luke Musgrave: Scouting Report

Musgrave is a well-rounded tight end that can do everything. He has NFL size at 6’6” and 255 pounds while holding his own in terms of run blocking. However, Musgrave also has surprising speed (4.60 in the 40-yard dash) for his size, which could lead to mismatches in the passing game. He even displayed savvy in special teams at Oregon State, earning Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors in his sophomore season.

You could describe Musgrave as a solid, smart player that comes from a football family. His father, Doug, played quarterback at Oregon. His uncle, Bill, is a senior offensive assistant for the Cleveland Browns while formerly serving as offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos from 2017 to 2019.

Mock Draft landing spots

CBS has Musgrave landing with the Packers in the second round, as does The Athletic’s mock draft.

Fantasy football implications

Musgrave will start as a red-zone weapon. Musgrave has the ability to turn into a legitimate NFL starter with enough speed to put up some interesting stat lines. However, that’s not the expectation out of the gate, as the Oregon State product will likely need to prove himself worthy of that role over time.

It seems like a consensus that the Packers will use their second-round pick on a new tight end after trading away Robert Tonyan. While he may not be one of the most-hailed tight ends on the board, he will be a solid target for whoever the Packers’ QB is next year and will be a good addition to their line. He joins Josiah Degura and Tyler Davis on the depth chart and could become a quick starter. Keep an eye on him, but with the Packers’ offensive future up in the air, I would hold off on any big fantasy jumps for Musgrave.