WR Jayden Reed: NFL Draft scouting report

Wide receiver Jayden Reed has been a name on NFL team’s draft boards for the past few seasons. After three impressive years at Michigan State, he will now be a name to watch for in the 2023 NFL Draft.

He started his college career at Western Michigan where he was a Freshman All-American. After transferring, he played three years at Michigan State and continued to make a name for himself. In East Lansing, Reed made a name for himself as he was an All-American and was named to the All-Big Ten team in multiple seasons. He also received an invite to the Reese’s Senior Bowl. Reed’s stock skyrocketed at the Senior Bowl as he had one of the best weeks among the wide receivers.

Jayden Reed: Scouting Report

Reed is not the fastest wide receiver in the draft but has shown some speed and quickness. He’s athletic and is one of the best route runners in the draft. When the ball is in his hands, he’s hard to get down and we saw a ton of yards after catch throughout his time at Michigan State.

Run blocking is an area where he will need to improve. There have been a ton of guys year in and year out who are not much of run blockers heading into the NFL, but improve through their time. It will take some time, but he is an older, mature receiver, so it could be quicker than it would for most wide receivers.

Mock Draft landing spots

Reed is projected to go anywhere from the second to fourth rounds. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going at the end of the third round at No. 98 to the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him slotted at No. 110 to the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy football implications

Reed falls into the category that could potentially be a draft steal depending on where he lands. He’ll start the season as a backup, but could quickly amass enough snaps and targets to become someone to keep an eye out on fantasy radars. Reed is someone to consider getting in on early and stashing away, especially if you’re in a dynasty league.