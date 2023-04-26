WR Andrei Iosivas: NFL Draft scouting report

The 2023 NFL Draft is set to start Thursday, and wide receiver Andrei Iosivas is a name to watch for later in the draft. There are projections of him anywhere from the third to the fifth round.

Iosivas was an FCS All-American and won the Phil Steele Ivy Offensive Player of the Year. He caught 66 passes for 943 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers aren’t shocking, but impressive for a wide receiver in the Ivy League. Following the season, Iosivas was invited to the Senior Bowl and that’s where he made a name for himself. He was named Senior Bowl Offensive Player of the Week and that’s in a week where quarterbacks were having major struggles.

Andrei Iosivas: Scouting Report

Iosivas has the tools to be a deep ball threat which plenty of teams will be looking for in the draft. He comes from Princeton and played in a weak conference, so many will talk about competition. However, at Reese’s Senior Bowl against the best of the best, he put on a show and was one of the best players out there.

He isn't the flashiest or most explosive guy, but NFL teams can work with that. His age could be something that forces him to drop a few rounds as he’s 23 turning 24 this season. Iosivas ran track at Princeton which helps with his speed which is one of the best among the wide receivers in this draft. It also has helped with body control when running down the field.

He has great hands and scouts have raved about it. He had less than 10 drops in his college career and showed his sure hands in Mobile. As he’s an older receiver, he shows maturity which some of the younger prospects lack. Iosivas may not be the superstar pick, but he will come in and play a decent role wherever he’s drafted.

Mock Draft landing spots

Iosivas is projected to be a Day 3 pick in the draft. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him being selected at the end of the fourth round at No. 135 to the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN’s Matt Miller has him going in the fifth at No. 173 to the San Francisco 49ers.

Fantasy football implications

Iosivas will mostly begin his career as a backup and if he is able to see the field as a rookie, it will be due to the combination of his speed and athleticism. He’s someone worth keeping an eye on in the waiver wire early in the season and for dynasty managers, he’d be someone worth taking a flyer on and stashing away.