ILB Trenton Simpson: NFL Draft scouting report

Following a decorated career with the Clemson Tigers, linebacker Trenton Simpson will take his talents to the next level as part of the 2023 NFL Draft.

A former five-star recruit, Simpson wasted little time carving out a role with the Tigers. He appeared in all 12 of the team’s games as a freshman, including three starts. He then remained in the starting lineup for the remainder of his collegiate career, earning third-team All-ACC honors in 2022. Though ostensibly an off-ball linebacker, Simpson managed to deliver meaningful production as a pass rusher (12.5 career sacks) and make a number of plays in the backfield (22.5 career tackles for loss).

Trenton Simpson: Scouting Report

A rangy, explosive athlete, Simpson checks most of the boxes for a modern linebacker in the eyes of NFL teams. He has experience playing both the “Sam” and “Will” positions and uses his size well to battle through blocks and strike down ball carriers. He will have to demonstrate better reaction time at the next level, though he has the tools to overcome the learning curve that typically stymies linebacker prospects.

Mock Draft Landing Spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Simpson projects to come off the board in the first or early second round. NFL.com recently mocked the Clemson linebacker to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 17 overall pick while USA Today places him with the Buffalo Bills at the end of the same round.

Matt Miller’s recent ESPN mock draft projects him to the Falcons in the second round with the 44th overall pick. Ryan Wilson’s CBS Sports mock draft projects him to the Broncos in the third round with the 68th overall pick.