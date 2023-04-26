ILB Drew Sanders: NFL Draft scouting report

Linebacker Drew Sanders was a 5-star recruit and the top linebacker in the nation (according to 247Sports) when he joined the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2020. After rotating in and out for two years at Alabama, Sanders transferred to the Arkansas Razorbacks while looking for more playing time. The move paid off, as Sanders had an impressive 2022 campaign in a full-time role with the Razorbacks. Now he’s widely considered a top ten linebacker prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Sanders came through with 63 tackles, one interception, 39 pressures, and 11 sacks in 2022. Because of that, he was named as a Butkus Award Finalist, which goes to the nation’s top linebacker. Sanders was also a unanimous selection to the 2022 All-American team.

ILB Drew Sanders: Scouting Report

Sanders is a sack artist with natural speed and agility to get to the quarterback. Because of this, he can line up in his native inside linebacker position or slide into an edge rusher spot depending on the situation.

Having said that, Sanders has only played one full season as a starter. Because of that, he has plenty of room to grow in terms of pass coverage and play recognition. The team that drafts him will have to make a choice on whether or not to use him as a pass-rushing specialist or inside linebacker.

Mock Draft landing spots

Sanders is currently projected as a second-round pick, according to Mock Draft Database. He’s the consensus 44th overall selection to the Atlanta Falcons by their big board.

In CBS Sports’ seven-round mock, Sanders is drafted by the Colts with the 35th overall pick while NFL.com’s mock has the Bills landing the linebacker at 59th overall in the second round.