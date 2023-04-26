DT Keeanu Benton: NFL Draft scouting report

Former Wisconsin Badgers defensive tackle Keeanu Benton put together a highly productive college football career as a key piece of a defense that had dominant seasons, especially against the run. He will look to translate those skills into a productive NFL player for his future franchise.

Over four years with the Badgers, Benton finished with 81 total tackles including 19 for loss and nine sacks. He also defended four passes with two fumble recoveries and two forced fumble.

Keeanu Benton: Scouting Report

Benton brings plenty of power to the interior of a defensive line with fantastic size and strength. He was still able to make game-changing plays despite getting double teams in college and made the entire defense better with his impact. It will be tough for offensive linemen to push him around even at the NFL level.

If you’re looking for cons in Benton’s game, he doesn’t bring a ton of speed when going after the quarterback, which can be expected at his size. He will need to be quicker off the snap in the NFL.

Mock Draft landing spots

Benton projects as a second-round pick, with The Athletic having the Jets take Benton with the 43rd pick, while ESPN has the Bears taking him with the 53rd pick. Lastly, CBS Sports has him going to the Raiders in the third round with the 70th pick.