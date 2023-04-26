DT Byron Young: NFL Draft scouting report

It will be intriguing to see where Alabama DT Byron Young gets selected in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With the prototypical size and playing pedigree for an interior defensive lineman, Young is a force to be reckoned with in the trenches. Seemingly, he can add depth to any NFL defense looking to tighten down on opposing running games.

Over four seasons playing for the Crimson Tide, Young gained an incredible amount of experience, playing in 45 games overall. His senior year (2022) was his most productive campaign, logging 48 total tackles (5.5 TFL), four sacks, one forced fumble and two passes defended. Young also made bowl games every year at Alabama (including the 2022 CFP National Championship); There won’t ever be a moment too big for him, even in the NFL.

Byron Young: Scouting Report

Not to be confused with fellow 2023 defensive line prospect of the same name from the University of Tennessee (edge rusher Byron Young is a nice player in his own right), Byron Young from ‘Bama should hear his name called on day 2 or 3 of the approaching draft. Standing at 6-foot-3, 290+ pounds, Young has the size and strength to anchor opposing NFL-caliber offensive linemen, as displayed by his great technique and burst against double teams. He shows fantastic ability to clog up A & B gaps, often bringing the runner down with him.

Young seems to lack the sort of high-end athleticism that NFL scouts prefer, even for an interior D-lineman. He showcases rigid hips in some of his game film, which could translate to difficulty chasing down stretches, sweeps and counter runs on scat backs. Additionally, Young is not the most devastating when it comes to pressuring opposing quarterbacks.

Mock Draft landing spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database 2023 Consensus Big Board, Byron Young (Alabama) is projected as the No. 112 prospect available. Currently, NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller all have Young outside of their Top five defensive tackle prospects.

ESPN’s Matt Miller sees Young heading to the Packers in the fourth round, and CBS’ Ryan Palmer has him going to the Eagles as high as the second round. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Eagles holding off until the fourth to take him, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has the Patriots grabbing him in Round 4.