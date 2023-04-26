OLB BJ Ojulari: NFL Draft scouting report

Brother of the New York Giants’ Azeez Ojulari, BJ Ojulari is looking to take his game-wrecking abilities from LSU to the pros—But where will the star pass rusher land in the approaching 2023 NFL Draft?

A top recruit from the heart of football country in Marietta, Georgia, BJ Ojulari set his high school’s sack record in his senior season before heading to Baton Rouge. Despite originally committing to Tennessee, Ojulari’s freshman year at LSU was notable, highlighted by a a forced fumble and fumble recovery in addition to a three-sack game against South Carolina (an effort that earned Ojulari the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week). Over the entirety of his career with the Tigers (three years), Ojulari logged 16.5 quarterback sacks with 128 total tackles (25.5 TFL) and two forced fumbles. In two bowl game appearances (2021 and 2022), Ojulari collected 10 total tackles (2 TFL) with one sack.

BJ Ojulari: Scouting Report

Ojulari may be just a smidge undersized for his position at the NFL level (6’2, 248 pounds), but he has great explosion and incredible short-range quickness. This translates to his ability to get around the edge in a shifty manner, quickly. Ojulari also does well to keep his pad level low on the outside, assisting in his burst off the line of scrimmage. On top of that, he seems to display the high-motor needed to thrive at this spot in the NFL. Still, Ojulari has room to improve against the run, and he may have a tough time clogging gaps on Sundays. Scouts says he could benefit from increasing the activity in his hands.

Mock Draft landing spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database Consensus, BJ Ojulari is projected to be selected early in the second round by the New York Jets at No. 43 overall. Currently, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper has Ojulari as the No. 4 outside linebacker prospect in 2023.

Matt Miller’s recent ESPN mock draft has him going in the second round, No. 47 overall to the Commanders. He views Ojulari as someone who would help as they make decisions around Chase Young and Montez Sweat. Ryan Wilson’s CBS Sports mock draft has him going in the second round, No. 33 overall to the Texans. The Texans need pass rush help, and joining a DeMeco Ryans-led team would be a great spot for Ojulari.