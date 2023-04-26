DT Jaquelin Roy: NFL Draft scouting report

Historically, LSU players hear their names called at NFL Draft quite frequently, and 2023 should be no different. For Tigers defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy, it is unlikely he is selected on Day 1, but with the ability to move well along the interior, he can provide productive playing time to any NFL unit.

A native son of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Roy stayed home to play his college ball for the “Bayou Bengals,” despite being nationally recruited. At LSU, Roy earned significant playing time all three years on campus but was not named a start until last season. In 2022, Roy showcased 49 total tackles (3.5 TFL), half a quarterback sack and one fumble recovery.

Jaquelin Roy: Scouting Report

Roy’s college statistics don’t exactly jump off the charts, but that can often be the case with quality interior defensive linemen. A grueling, thankless position, there are many responsibilities that DTs and NTs hold that will never show up on a stat sheet. With that said, Roy has the sort of upper body strength that would allow him to fit well at his position in almost any defensive scheme–he managed to notch 30 reps on the bench press at the 2023 NFL Combine.

Additionally, to play D-line at the NFL level requires a certain high-energy mentality, and Roy absolutely has it. The Louisiana native displays relentless effort and has fantastic “big man agility” to navigate around ensuing blocks. Roy can improve on his techniques, especially with hand placements. But at 6-foot-3, 305 pounds, there absolutely is potential here.

Mock Draft landing spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database 2023 Consensus Big Board, Jaquelin Roy is projected as the No. 105 prospect available. Currently, NFL Draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr., Todd McShay, Jordan Reid and Matt Miller all have Roy outside of their Top-5 defensive tackle prospects.

Roy can expect to go around Round 3 — ESPN’s Matt Miller sees the Patriots taking him in the third, and CBS’s Ryan Palmer has the Bengals using their third-round pick on Roy. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has him dropping all the way down to Round 6, where he lands with the Texans, but that seems to be an outlier, as NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Cardinals grabbing him in the third.