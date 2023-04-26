DT Nesta Jade Silvera: NFL Draft scouting report

After one season at Arizona State, defensive lineman Nesta Jade Silvera catapulted himself into consideration for the NFL draft.

Silvera began his college career at Miami in 2018, missing only four games in as many seasons and starting for the better part of the ‘20 and ‘21 campaigns. With a new coaching staff taking over the Hurricanes this past year, Silvera opted to transfer out of the program, eventually settling on Arizona State. In his one season in the desert, the defensive lineman set a career-high in sacks (1.5) and provided one of the lone bright spots for the Sun Devils.

Nesta Jade Silvera: Scouting Report

While Silvera possesses adequate size and strength for his position, he doesn’t provide much in the way of a pass rush or backfield disruption. Most NFL teams will project him as a run stuffer with some potential on special teams early in his career. Silvera will have to better avoid unsportsmanlike penalties in the NFL than he did in college, an issue that plagued him at both Miami and Arizona State.

Mock Draft Landing Spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database, Silvera appears most likely to come off the board late on Day 3. CBS Sports recently projected him as a seventh-round pick to the New York Giants while USA Today mocked him in the seventh round to the Green Bay Packers.