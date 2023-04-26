EDGE Keion White: NFL Draft scouting report

The 2023 NFL Draft will feature its fair share of dynamic athletes, but perhaps no one has a wider skillset than Georgia Tech edge rusher Keion White. Having taken college reps at defensive end, linebacker, defensive tackle and even tight end, White will immediately bring difference-making abilities to which ever NFL team selects him.

Raised in Garner, North Carolina, White was a 3-star recruit coming out of high school. His college career started as a tight end at Old Dominion where he caught 11 passes for 124 yards. In his sophomore season, he flipped his emphasis to the defensive side where he thrived enough to earn second-team All-CUSA. After opting out of the COVID-shortened 2020 season, White transferred to Georgia Tech for the past two years. Over his 2022 campaign, White compiled 54 total tackles (14 TFL) to go with 7.5 sacks—The latter of which a career-high.

Keion White: Scouting Report

White has the sort of frame that would make any football scout give their undivided attention. At 6’5, 286 pounds, White is a raw force of nature coming off the edge. With imposing size, he is also boomingly explosive. White’s vertical leap of 34 inches and broad jump measuring at 9’9 is scary stuff—Simply, he is built to destroy any OC’s game plan. On the technique side, he still has more to learn. On film, it seems White has trouble identifying the offensive blocking scheme from time-to-time, but with his physical gifts, he’ll be able to make up for other mistakes.

Mock Draft landing spots

According to the NFL Mock Draft Database Consensus, Keion White is projected to be selected early in the second round by the New Orleans Saints at No. 40 overall. Currently, ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper has White as the No. 5 defensive end prospect in 2023.

Matt Miller’s recent ESPN mock draft and Ryan Wilson’s CBS Sports mock draft have him going in the second round. Miller sends him to the Rams with the fifth pick of the round and Wilson sends him to the Steelers with the top pick of the round.